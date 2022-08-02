Sen. Susan Collins introduces bill to codify abortion rights

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins was among a bipartisan group of legislators to introduce a bill to codify the right to abortion today.

The “Reproductive Freedom for All Act” would make the holdings of Roe V. Wade and related cases federal law, effectively undoing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the precedent.

It would ban states from prohibiting pre-viability abortions, as well as protect access to contraceptives.

In a statement, Collins said, in part, “The Supreme Court’s recent abandonment of longstanding precedent erodes the reproductive rights on which women have relied for half a century. These basic rights need to be the same for American women regardless of the state in which they reside.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.