Program helps students become safer babysitters

Mayo Regional Hospital
Mayo Regional Hospital(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A two-day class starting up in Dover-Foxcroft will help students become safer babysitters.

Northern Light Health’s Safe Sitter Program is for for sixth through eighth graders.

On August 18 and 19 they’ll be holding classes at their Mayo campus from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Students will be taught a variety of skills and lessons throughput the course but one important life-saving skill is the main focus.

”Safety skills in a lot of areas, whether it’s their own personal safety as the babysitter, safety for the children that they are caring for, whether it’s a first aid incident, we actually go over what would constitute a call to an adult versus a call 911,” said Beth Weatherbee, Mayo Hospital staff development specialist.

Students will receive their Safe Sitter, CPR, and First Aid certifications at the end of the two-day program.

For more information, click here.

