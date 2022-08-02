Orono man facing charges after altercation left Brewer police officer injured

Richard May
Richard May(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An Orono man is facing charges after an altercation that left a Brewer police officer injured.

Richard May, 25, of Orono has been charged with assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest.

The incident happened last Tuesday in Brewer behind Walmart.

Officers were called to help locate a person in crisis.

When police go there they say there was a scuffle with May, and an officer was hurt.

We’re told the officer has been unable to return to work after suffering a head injury and whiplash.

May was taken for an evaluation and was arrested later that day.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Blood drive
Battle of the Badges in Brewer hopes to save lives
Paul LePage
LePage discusses parent involvement in public schools, heating costs at Husson University
Box of Maine
Box of Maine moves to new Brewer location
Mayo Regional Hospital
Program helps students become safer babysitters