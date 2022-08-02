Orono man facing charges after altercation left Brewer police officer injured

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An Orono man is facing charges after an altercation that left a Brewer police officer injured.

25-year-old Richard May of Orono has been charged with assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest.

The incident happened last Tuesday in Brewer behind Walmart.

Officers were called to help locate a person in crisis.

When police go there they say there was a scuffle with May, and an officer was hurt.

We’re told the officer has been unable to return to work after suffering a head injury and whiplash.

May was taken for an evaluation and was arrested later that day.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.