Organization giving $25K grants to help Maine groups get kids outside year round

Applications for grants are open through Aug. 15.
Applications for grants are open through Aug. 15.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - WinterKids is giving away $25,000 to groups that help children get outside and stay active all year round.

The grants are part of the 10-year anniversary of the WinterKids Downhill 24 Outdoor fund.

The fund pays for equipment, clothing and transportation to break down barriers to healthy outdoor activity.

“Really, the question is, how will you use this money to get kids outside and active more often, it’s as simple as that,” executive director of WinterKids Julie Mulkern said. “And we’ll be excited to see what communities vote and what wins but we really want to encourage everyone from the entire state to apply.”

Applications for grants are open through Aug. 15.

You can cast a vote for your favorite group starting Sept. 1.

Grant winners will be announced in mid-October.

Interested in applying? Click here.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Sen. Collins introduces bill to codify abruption rights
Sen. Susan Collins introduces bill to codify abortion rights
PFAS faucet generic
Organization calls for statewide PFAS testing after medical review
Maine Association of Realtors Foundation awards funds for housing needs
Maine Association of Realtors Foundation awards funds for housing needs
The Maine Association of REALTORS® Foundation, the charitable arm of Maine Association of...
Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine