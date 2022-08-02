Organization calls for statewide PFAS testing after medical review

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new medical review on toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS in Maine has generated swift response.

The review comes from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

It calls for updating guidances and conducting and reporting blood serum testing, as well as outlining how lower-income communities and communities of color are disproportionately affected.

Adam Nordell is a PFAS-impacted farmer and the campaign manager for “Defend Our Health.”

He is calling on the state to use money from LD 2013 to provide free testing and screening immediately, saying, in part:

“The health impacts described in this report are terrifying. This should give us all a clear focus on how we help people suffering from PFAS exposure and underlines why we need to avoid future contamination.”

