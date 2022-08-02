Kennebec Valley Humane Society breaks ground on new shelter

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Valley Humane Society broke ground on Tuesday at the site of their future shelter.

The organization has been in Augusta since 1927 and is building a permanent home on a 77-acre property on Leighton Road.

Long time donors and supporters of the organization, Charlie and Nancy Shuman, donated $750,000 to the project.

Executive Director Hilary Roberts says the new building will allow them to continue to provide healing, hope, and second chances to more animals

She says although their current location does not reflect their quality of service or mission, they are still able to reach a placement rate of 97% each year which is above their goal of 95%.

“We’re very excited that a new facility will mean that we can have better and increased housing for dogs and cats and for our pocket pets or bunnies and our mice and our rabbits but also the community program. And we’ll be able to offer public access to things like vaccines, rabies vaccinations, spay neuter surgery, we really want to be a partner in preventative health care for community animals,” said Roberts.

Construction on the site will start after Labor Day and is expected to be completed by next year.

The building will be dedicated to Nancy Shuman.

