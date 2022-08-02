Husson University Online adding new degrees, certificates

Husson University launches new program in conservation law enforcement
By Angela Luna
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University Online is now adding two new career-focused certificate programs and two new marketing/communications degrees.

Students can now earn a certificate in Animal Assisted Therapy as well as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The programs are designed to help students advance their careers upon graduation.

With the certificate programs online, students are able to work at their own pace.

With the new marketing/communication degrees, students are able to take courses in subjects such as English, journalism, public relations and creative writing.

“You’re busy, you have a family, whatever you’re doing as a working professional, you’ll be able to fit it into your life, and we make them intentionally for that working adult to be able to fit in these wonderful experiences with the online programs, and all the Huston online courses are set up asynchronously so people can work on their education while they’re a working adult,” said Dr. Amy Arnett, associate provost.

To learn more about the online programs or to apply, visit their website.

