Hudson man hit by car last week dies

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Hudson man has passed away after being hit by a car last week.

It happened on Route 221 in Hudson on the evening of July 27.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by a Hudson woman struck 65-year-old David York who stepped into the road.

York was flown to a hospital where the Sheriff’s Office learned on Tuesday that he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash which remains under investigation.

