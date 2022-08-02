Hudson man hit by car last week dies

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Hudson man has passed away after being hit by a car last week.

It happened on Route 221 in Hudson on the evening of July 27.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by a Hudson woman struck 65-year-old David York who stepped into the road.

York was flown to a hospital where the Sheriff’s Office learned on Tuesday that he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash which remains under investigation.

