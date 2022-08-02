Hampden-area summer baseball teams going to regional tournaments

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Bronco Little Leaguers, Hampden Riverhawks, and Queen City Riverdogs are all going to state tournaments after growing up around each other.

Bronco Little Leaguers, Hampden Riverhawks, and Queen City Riverdogs all advance (WABI)

For the players on these teams, making that next step of postseason summer baseball comes at the end of a lot of hard work and time put into the sport outside of school ball.

“These guys have been fighting since they were real young to get to this point. We’ve come short many times, and just to finally get it feels really good,” said Rogan Lord, Bronco catcher.

“This whole generation of ballplayers are really good. Obviously, it shows with us winning our state tournaments, but everyone’s dedicated. Everyone here loves to play ball, and they want to do whatever they can to make it to the next level,” sand Anthony Chiappone, Riverdogs first baseman/pitcher.

You can follow the teams on the Bronco Little League and Riverdogs and Riverhawks Baseball Facebook pages.

They’re also continuing to fundraise for the regional trips through GoFundMe pages.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.