Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health’s Dr. Mark Abel says the number of people in Maine diagnosed with the monkeypox virus remains at two, but people should still be vigilant about seeing a doctor if they believe they have symptoms.

The virus can start with flu like symptoms, but eventually, a person with monkeypox develops a rash that can spread all over the body.

Monkeypox is transmitted through skin-on-skin contact, and people with pre-existing skin conditions are at risk of suffering more severe symptoms.

Abel says the disease is one the medical field has known about for decades, and there are treatments for symptoms that are severe.

Vaccines for monkeypox are being held for those who have been in contact with someone who has the virus.

”The risk overall to the public is still low. This isn’t COVID-19, right? This isn’t a very contagious respiratory virus that anybody can get just by going to the grocery store or meeting up with friends. This is something that really requires close contact with people who are sick. At the same time, people, if they have an unexplained rash, reach out to your doctor. They can determine if you should be tested,” said Abel, infectious disease physician.

For more information on the monkeypox virus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.