Box of Maine moves to new Brewer location

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Box of Maine has been selling a taste of the Pine Tree State to people near and far for the last six years.

Tuesday, they celebrated their grand opening at a bigger location in Brewer.

“Not in a million years from starting in my basement would I ever think that we would be in a 7,000 square-foot building in Brewer, Maine, it has been small steps of faith all along the way, just one step at a time,” said Daniel Finnemore, Box of Maine owner.

Box of Maine has been selling popular gift boxes filled with everything from whoopie pies to Moxie to red hot dogs.

They unveiled their new space in Brewer that will allow them to grow in ways they never thought were possible.

“Now we can expand and do other things. We can start to do seafood. We have a retail location where now our customers can come in, and we have tourists that come in every day, and there’s just a little gift shop. They can come in and build their own box, so it’s unlimited on what we can do now,” said Finnemore.

Finnemore says the Brewer business community has been extremely welcoming already.

“We work with local may nonprofits, and we donate $1 for every gift box we sold,” said Finnemore.

This month’s nonprofit is the Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Durgin Center.

Executive Director Rebecca Kirk says these donations will help them provide more programming without passing along costs to their consumers.

“What’s great about our community is how collaborative everybody is. The fact that Box of Maine would look out for another organization, think about the programming that we’re offering and really honor our cooperation and partnership in this way, it means so much to us, and the ability we’re going to be able to give back with the donations is fantastic,” said Kirk.

Finnemore says as they look to the future, he’d love to open a location in southern Maine and even expand to a Box of New England.

For now, you can check out their new location at 34 Abbott Street in Brewer.

