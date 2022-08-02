Battle of the Badges in Brewer hopes to save lives

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A little friendly competition in Brewer hopes to save lives.

Tuesday afternoon saw the second ever Battle of the Badges in Brewer.

The Brewer Fire and Police Departments squared off in a friendly contest that looked to help fuel a blood drive for the Red Cross.

Those who signed up to donate could vote for which department they came in for.

And the two departments certainly let each other know who they thought was going to win.

“This is the second year we’ve done this and typically there’s some banter going on back and forth and usually the winner of the contest is going to be contested either way, so I guess in the end it really doesn’t matter,” said Jason Moffitt, Brewer Public Safety director.

While bragging rights were on the line it was ultimately all about giving a helping hand to the Red Cross who are facing a critical need right now.

“Trying to give the Red Cross a hand and getting some much-needed blood donations right now. It’s especially during this time of year a lot of people have vacation scheduled things like that. So if we can get them to come out on their lunch break or some time make an appointment during their workday it really helps them out a lot,” said Moffitt.

