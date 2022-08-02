Bakes for Breast Cancer returning to Maine to raise funds, awareness

Bakes for Breast Cancer
Bakes for Breast Cancer(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You can help fund breast cancer research just by buying dessert in Maine this week.

Bakes for Breast Cancer, a Massachusetts non-profit which helps raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research, is returning to Maine for its second year.

Bakeries, cafés, pastry shops, and restaurants throughout Maine will participate by offering a designated dessert of which 100% of the proceeds go toward Bakes for Breast Cancer.

The organization has raised more than $2 dollars since its inception in 1999.

Founder and president Carol Sneider says Maine restaurants have more than answered the call.

“Everyone kept on saying, ‘Yes,’ and they were the friendliest, and they were so kind and generous, and just embraced what I started and took it as their own and made it really Maine oriented. To have a Maine whoopie pie from Maine is great,” said Sneider.

“Everybody likes a freshly made Maine whoopie pie, so we thought that’d be the best way to raise money for the folks. We love doing non-profit work and charity work. We feel it’s very important to give back to the communities that we do business in,” said Jeremy Edwards, Edwards Brothers Supermarkets co-owner.

For more information and a full list of participating stores and restaurants, visit bakes for breastcancer.org.

