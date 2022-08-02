49-year-old inmate serving time in Maine dies

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from New York who was serving time for trafficking drugs has passed away at the Bolduc Correctional Facility.

The Department of Corrections says 49-year-old Christopher Wilson’s death was attended by medical staff.

The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified which is standard policy.

In July 2017, Wilson was sentenced to 10 years.

