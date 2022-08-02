452 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

276,449 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine.

The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus.

12 people are in critical care.

Two people are on ventilators.

There are also 452 new cases of coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC. And three additional deaths- one resident each from York, Kennebec and Androscoggin counties.

These numbers reflect case data since Saturday.

