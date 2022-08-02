452 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
276,449 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine.
The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus.
12 people are in critical care.
Two people are on ventilators.
There are also 452 new cases of coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC. And three additional deaths- one resident each from York, Kennebec and Androscoggin counties.
These numbers reflect case data since Saturday.
