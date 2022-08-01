Warm & Humid Stretch Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level energy moving through the area combined with weak low pressure south of New England will provide us with a bit of cloudiness today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for our Monday. There’s a slight chance we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon across northern and western areas but the chances look very minimal and therefore most locales will likely stay dry but a spotty shower cannot be completely ruled out. It will be warm and humid today with temperatures in the low to mid-80s for most spots and dew points in the low to mid-60s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 60s. Areas of fog will be possible tonight and some of the fog could be dense so use caution on the roads if you have travel plans later tonight or early Tuesday.

A cold front will move into the state Tuesday. Warm and humid air will continue to move in ahead of the front and will fuel some shower and thunderstorm chances mainly during the afternoon and evening. Northern areas could see some showers during the morning but most of the state will see showers and thunderstorms during the second half of the day. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rainfall and gusty wind. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. High pressure will build in for Wednesday with sunshine and less humid conditions. Highs on Wednesday will be more seasonable with temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s. Southwesterly flow will usher very warm and humid air back into the region ahead of another cold front on Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will climb to the 80s to low 90s but will feel even hotter due to the humidity with dewpoints expected to reach the mid-60s to around 70°. We will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon as the cold front crosses the state. It looks like the cold front will stall out just to our south on Friday keeping clouds and the chance for showers in our forecast to end the work week.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. An afternoon isolated shower or thunderstorm possible over northern and western areas. Highs between 81°-88°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. Light south/southeast wind.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Humid. Highs in mid-70s to around 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s to low 90s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

