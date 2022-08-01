Silliness galore at Maine Renaissance Faire

ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire in Acton promised to bring with it a ton of silliness.

For the past two weekends the Acton Fairground was transformed into Camelot.

The faire brought with it vendors selling trinkets all the way to full suits of armor.

“It’s been a blast. This is more people than that seen in in a while. So everybody’s super nice here. I’ve been wandering around at different vendors got my cool stuff,” said Sterling Tanacea, Charlestown, Mass.

Bards and Bands took to the stage to fill the faire with music and laughter.

“The music is really fun. I’ve enjoyed just being everywhere. It could be someone just walking around with a harp. It could be someone with an accordion, it’s just the atmosphere is really bright. It’s very fun, very lighthearted,” said Michael Doucette, Glenburn.

As with most renaissance faires, one of the main events was a joust performed in front of spectators in the honor of her majesty the Queen.

“That was awesome. I mean being able to see the horses and actually feel like the power of their feet as they went by. The knights had really good chemistry. They were great showman like they knew how to get a crowd going,” said Evan, Biddeford.

The faire was certainly full of performers and some magnificent costumes.

“The acts that are happening around the park that aren’t necessarily staged, like the joust. The people are really committed to their roles, and I really appreciate that,” said Kit, first time renaissance faire goers.

The Maine Renaissance Faire gave people an opportunity to come together and be a little silly.

