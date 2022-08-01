‘Sesame Street Live’ coming to Bangor

FILE: Sesame Street Live
FILE: Sesame Street Live(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Main Street in Bangor will sound a lot more like Sesame Street for two nights in October.

Elmo, Grover, Big Bird, and the rest of the Sesame Street gang are returning to the Cross Insurance Center for the “Sesame Street Live ‘Make Your Magic’” tour on October 27 and 28.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 9 with a presale starting this Thursday.

The full information is at crossinsurancecenter.com, but until then, we’re left to speculate if Cookie Monster likes whoopie pies as much as cookies.

