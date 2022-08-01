Rock Solid Disc Golf opens after nine-year building process

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Rock Solid Disc Golf in Holden opened on July 16 after a nine-year build led by Big Bang Boom Fireworks owner Sean MacMillan.

Course is located at 820 Main Road in Holden (WABI)

He realized his shop’s land would make for a fun course for all skill levels that stretches 5,100 feet over 18 holes.

MacMillan explained the tough process of getting the course ready to go.

“It’s taken us literally forever to get the course ready and to make it safe and fun for everybody. When I first started, the course was kind of rough. It’s been a lot of work making sure nobody is going to get a stick in the eye, fall on a rock, or stuff like that,” said MacMillan.

Rounds are $5 per person, and the season runs until around snowfall.

Rock Solid will be offering free clinics on Wednesdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. starting next week.

