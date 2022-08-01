Road construction in Farmington this week

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - If you’re heading into Farmington this week, you may want to think of an alternate route.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tells us the Wilton Road will be under heavy construction this week.

They say construction goes from the Center Bridge to the Dutch Treat intersection in Wilton.

Traffic will be through a single lane.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route if possible.

More information is available from the Maine DOT.

