Plane makes emergency landing at Bangor International Airport
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A plane with reported landing gear problems made an emergency landing at the Bangor International Airport Monday morning.
Airport director Tony Caruso says the pilot of the flight reported that the plane’s nose gear would not fully deploy. He says the pilot eventually was able to get it deployed and landed the plane safely.
It was reported that nine passengers were onboard.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.