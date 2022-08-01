Plane makes emergency landing at Bangor International Airport

Plane makes emergency landing and Bangor International Aiprort
Plane makes emergency landing and Bangor International Aiprort(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A plane with reported landing gear problems made an emergency landing at the Bangor International Airport Monday morning.

Airport director Tony Caruso says the pilot of the flight reported that the plane’s nose gear would not fully deploy. He says the pilot eventually was able to get it deployed and landed the plane safely.

It was reported that nine passengers were onboard.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case reported in Penobscot County
East Benton Fiddlers Convention
East Benton Fiddlers Convention marks 50 consecutive years
Backpack giveaway
Kids receive backpacks full of school supplies
East Benton Fiddlers Convention marks 50 consecutive years
East Benton Fiddlers Convention marks 50 consecutive years