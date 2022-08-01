More affordable housing coming to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government.

Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan.

It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery.

Seventy-four new units will be created, plus a new non-congregate shelter space in Farmington.

WMCA hopes to acquire properties within walking or biking distance of services and employment opportunities.

They’re aiming to house people by fall 2023.

