More affordable housing coming to Maine

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government.

Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan.

It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery.

Seventy-four new units will be created, plus a new non-congregate shelter space in Farmington.

WMCA hopes to acquire properties within walking or biking distance of services and employment opportunities.

They’re aiming to house people by fall 2023.

