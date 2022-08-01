Monkeypox case reported in Penobscot County

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC has reported the second case of monkeypox in Maine.

In a social media post, Dr. Nirav Shah says it’s a male in Penobscot County, but no further information is being released to protect patient privacy.

The Maine CDC says it’s working to identify any others who may have been exposed and will make vaccinations available to any close contacts.

The first case in Maine was reported on July 22 in York County.

This is part of a national and worldwide outbreak.

Dr. Shah says there are now more than 5,000 confirmed cases in the US.

