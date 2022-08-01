Man facing charges following standoff in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing a number of charges after a standoff with police Sunday night in Stockholm.

Michael Baron, 24, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated reckless conduct, burglary, and theft.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to an apartment on Main Street around 6 p.m. after a caller reported Baron had pointed a gun at them, tried to steal their car, and fired multiple rounds toward them and their house.

We’re told when deputies arrived, Baron was waiting in a driveway and pointed a gun at them.

The Sheriff’s Office say this caused Sgt. Nathan Chisholm to shoot at Baron.

Baron was not injured and fled into an apartment.

People in the building and surrounding homes were evacuated.

We’re told around 9:30 p.m., Baron peacefully surrendered and was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

Chisholm has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for all officer-involved shootings.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

