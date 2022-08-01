Maine gas prices continue to fall

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to fall in Maine.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is now $4.57, down six cents from a week ago.

The national average is $4.21.

The price of gas has now fallen every day since June 14 when it hit a record average of $5.01

A AAA spokesperson says the price drops are the result of people fueling up less.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Cross Insurance Center
Blue Öyster Cult coming to Bangor
Plane makes emergency landing and Bangor International Aiprort
Plane makes emergency landing at Bangor International Airport
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case reported in Penobscot County
East Benton Fiddlers Convention
East Benton Fiddlers Convention marks 50 consecutive years