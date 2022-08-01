Maine gas prices continue to fall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to fall in Maine.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is now $4.57, down six cents from a week ago.

The national average is $4.21.

The price of gas has now fallen every day since June 14 when it hit a record average of $5.01

A AAA spokesperson says the price drops are the result of people fueling up less.

