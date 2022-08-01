Maine biologists need helping monitoring turkeys

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State biologists are asking citizen scientists to “flock” together to monitor wild turkeys this month.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needs help tracking turkeys during the month of August.

They ask when you see turkeys to please make note of the number of them, including the number of young ones.

Then you can easily submit that number plus the date and town on their website.

They say the Wild Turkey August Production Survey helps biologists monitor annual reproduction, and contributes to management decisions.

