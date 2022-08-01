Maine biologists need helping monitoring turkeys

Turkeys
Turkeys(Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State biologists are asking citizen scientists to “flock” together to monitor wild turkeys this month.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needs help tracking turkeys during the month of August.

They ask when you see turkeys to please make note of the number of them, including the number of young ones.

Then you can easily submit that number plus the date and town on their website.

They say the Wild Turkey August Production Survey helps biologists monitor annual reproduction, and contributes to management decisions.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Higher performance standards coming to Maine utilities
Gas prices
Maine gas prices continue to fall
Cross Insurance Center
Blue Öyster Cult coming to Bangor
Plane makes emergency landing and Bangor International Aiprort
Plane makes emergency landing at Bangor International Airport