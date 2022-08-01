Maine Association of Realtors Foundation awards funds for housing needs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine.

The foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost $2 million to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions.

The current grant covers a wide range of housing assistance from providing security deposits for a unit to rental assistance.

Program manager Debbie King-Johnson says the grant can also help with fuel assistance as well as emergency safe lodging for victims of domestic violence.

The grant is through the Foundations 2022 Competitive Grant program which allows nonprofits providing housing solutions to Mainers to apply for the funding.

“We do try to ensure geographic distribution of money so that not all one area will see the money, so we do look at the map of Maine, we look at what the needs are, we look at the programs and how effective they are, and we make those decisions. This year. $80,000 is an increase over previous year which was $60,000,” said King-Johnson.

The program manager says the request for funding exceeds the amount of money that is available in grants.

