Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning.
It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219.
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.
We’re told Mackerron was flown to a hospital where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
