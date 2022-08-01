Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.

We’re told Mackerron was flown to a hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

