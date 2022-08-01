Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.

We’re told Mackerron was flown to a hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

MaineHousing gift
More affordable housing coming to Maine
Goats eating weeds at Thomaston solar field.
Goats clean up weeds at Thomaston solar field
Plane makes emergency landing and Bangor International Aiprort
Plane makes emergency landing at Bangor International Airport
FILE: Sesame Street Live
‘Sesame Street Live’ coming to Bangor
Coronavirus in Maine
Increase in Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations