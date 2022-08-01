Large-scale search continues for missing Maine teen with autism

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - More than 30 searchers with the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police and local authorities said they are growing more worried with every hour that passes.

Eleven search and rescue K-9 teams are searching Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Some are on foot while others are on ATVs. There were also planes, a helicopter and drones in the air searching for missing teen Asia Brown.

The rescuers are searching corn fields, outbuildings and barns for Brown, 16, who has autism. Her family and rescuers are concerned.

“We’ve been concerned since the first moment we got here so as time goes, we get more concerned,” said Lt. Jason Luce of the Maine Warden Service. “She may be timid of strangers or crossing the road or things like that so it’s an added concern. She may see a rescuer and she may not. She may hide from them.”

Luce said Brown went missing a few weeks back and was found quickly behind her family’s home.

“She loved everybody. She respected everybody and (is) just a great joy to be around. Always brightened up the room,” said Jared Billings of Calvary Christian Academy.

Billings said Brown attended the school in Turner school from 2017 to 2021, before being homeschooled.

“She was a good student. Great girl. Loved people. Loved God, She was always nice and friendly with everybody,” Billings said. “We’re praying for them. Our church and school family are praying for them and we just hope that she’s found safe.”

The search continued Monday evening although Luce said the search dogs were getting tired, especially in the heat.

Brown is 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing blue jeans and a light-colored T-shirt.

Anyone with information about Brown should call the Maine Warden Service at 207-624-7076.

