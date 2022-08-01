Humidity Increasing. Chance For Storms Tuesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will move to our southeast this evening and as it does so, winds will shift out of the south/southwest. This will begin to stream in a more humid airmass overnight causing our dew points to climb. Areas of locally dense fog will be possible, especially along the coast. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A warm and humid day is expected for Tuesday. There will be the chance for some morning showers across the northern part of the state. A cold front will begin to move into northwest locations by midday. The warm and humid airmass overhead will help to fuel the potential for showers and storms along the cold front during the afternoon and early evening. No severe weather is expected but a few of the storms could be on the stronger side, especially over the north where they could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. As the storms move closer to the Interstate and the coast, they will run into a more stable airmass and will lose daytime heating. This will cause the storms to weaken and even fizzle out. Highs on Tuesday will range from the mid to upper 70s along the coast to the mid 80s inland, dew points will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Behind the cold front, high pressure will build into the region for Wednesday. This will help to bring mostly sunny skies and slightly lower humidity. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. The area of high pressure will move to our southeast Wednesday evening and will once again begin to stream in a more humid airmass.

A hot and humid day is expected for Thursday. Dew points will once again return to the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs across the region will range from the 80s to even some low 90s. We could have heat index values reaching the mid 90s for some inland areas. A cold front will begin to cross the region late Thursday afternoon into the evening bringing the potential for showers & storms. The question is, how quickly does the front move out as that will dictate if any showers & storms linger into Friday.

High pressure will move back into the region for Friday. This will overall bring a nice day once the showers clear. Dew points will drop down into a more comfortable range and highs will be in the 70s & low 80s.

High pressure will stick around into Saturday. You will notice the humidity beginning to increase by Saturday afternoon and gets even worse Sunday and into Monday. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We will see the chance for showers & storms beginning Sunday and lasting through Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light SSW wind.

TUESDAY: A warm and humid day with partly cloudy skies. Cold front will bring the chance for afternoon/evening showers & storms. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southerly wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Humidity will drop slightly.

THURSDAY: HOT & HUMID. Partly cloudy skies with the chance for late-day showers & storms. Highs in the 80s and low 90s. Will FEEL warmer.

FRIDAY: A few lingering morning showers. The rest of the day will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s & 80s. Humidity will drop slightly.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers & storms. Highs in the 80s with a few low 90s possible. Humidity returns.

