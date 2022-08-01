Higher performance standards coming to Maine utilities

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine utility regulators are going to require higher performance standards for the state’s electricity utilities.

There are two investor-owned electric utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant Power, in the state.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission adopted amendments to its service standards on Friday.

The utility commission said the amendments include changes about how it measures performance regarding issues such as power outage frequency, storm restoration, billing errors and call center responsiveness.

Commission Chair Philip Bartlett said the goal is to ensure that these new standards help improve utility performance.

