Goats clean up weeds at Thomaston solar field

Goats eating weeds at Thomaston solar field.
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - A solar field in Thomaston is looking extra cleaned up thanks to the help of some unlikely heroes.

Sometimes problems require creative solutions, and one town in Maine is getting help from some very enthusiastic professionals.

It’s goats to the rescue!

John Fancy was looking for an alternative to using machines to clear out weeds in a solar panel field in Thomaston.

“And I was concerned about getting mechanical equipment in here because I felt that there was a possibility of damaging the very expensive solar panels,” said Fancy, Thomaston Pollution Control Department superintendent.

So, it was time to send in the goats.

“Well, they came right in out of the truck that they arrived in and started in eating right away. They didn’t waste any time. They munched down a great deal of the weeds,” said Fancy.

Although they’re hard at work, it’s a job they enjoy.

“This place was just full of weed growth and high, tall, young sapling growth, and they just immediately went to work eating everything that they could,” said Cheryl Denz, Terra Optima Farm.

It took them just a few weeks to clear out the facility, and they’re already invited back next year for seconds.

Those goats will be at an open house at the Thomaston wastewater treatment plant on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

