Blue Öyster Cult coming to Bangor

Cross Insurance Center
Cross Insurance Center
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Blue Öyster Cult will be returning to Bangor this fall.

The Cross Insurance Center said in a Facebook post that Blue Öyster Cult and special guest Mark Farner’s American Band will be at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Nov. 10, 2022.

Presale starts on Tuesday and tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday.

For more information visit, click here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Plane makes emergency landing and Bangor International Aiprort
Plane makes emergency landing at Bangor International Airport
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case reported in Penobscot County
East Benton Fiddlers Convention
East Benton Fiddlers Convention marks 50 consecutive years
Backpack giveaway
Kids receive backpacks full of school supplies