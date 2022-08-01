Blue Öyster Cult coming to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Blue Öyster Cult will be returning to Bangor this fall.

The Cross Insurance Center said in a Facebook post that Blue Öyster Cult and special guest Mark Farner’s American Band will be at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Nov. 10, 2022.

Presale starts on Tuesday and tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday.

