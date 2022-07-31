Silver Alert issued for Livermore Falls teen

16-year-old Asia Brown was last seen Saturday night at her home
Police say 16-year-old Asia Brown was last seen Saturday, July 30 around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Rd. in Livermore Falls.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen from Livermore Falls.

Police say 16-year-old Asia Brown was last seen Saturday, July 30 around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Rd. in Livermore Falls.

Asia’s father discovered her missing Sunday morning when he woke up at 6:30 a.m.

Asia has high functioning autism and requires medication.

She is a white female, 5′04″, 140 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her clothing and direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone who sees Asia Brown or has information should call 911 or the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office at 753-2599.

