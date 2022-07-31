Registration open for Wreaths Across America Stem to Stone Races

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Registration is open for Wreaths Across America’s annual Stem to Stone Race which is scheduled for Saturday, August 6.

A live, in-person event will take place in Columbia Falls on the tip lands where balsam is grown and harvested each year to make the veterans’ wreaths that are then placed on the headstones of our nation’s heroes for Wreaths Across America Day.

A kids one-mile fun run gets underway at 7:30 a.m.

The 5K and 10K will follow at 8 a.m.

Participants can also join in on the fun from anywhere through their 5K and 10K virtual races.

These races serve to help further community awareness and understanding of WAA’s year-long mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that served and their families, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

“I know for us as an organization, that’s our primary concern is supporting those families that have given so much in support of our freedom, to make sure they know that the sacrifices of their loved ones will not be forgotten. I’ll tell you personally, as a veteran myself, that rings true. I want to make sure that every Gold Star Family that has made that sacrifice, the memory of their loved one will not be forgotten and that those of us that served alongside them really have committed our lives to making sure that we continue to live up to the legacy of those that made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedoms.”

“This our fourth year offering hosting this event, and to date we’ve been really happy with the turnout not only in Maine, but across the country. The Stem to Stone Race is a great way to stay active, be healthy, get involved in the community and do something meaningful for people who have done so much for us. We encourage everyone to get involved either virtually or in-person, and help share the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.”

Every race registration sponsors a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 17.

Volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay the wreaths at the headstones of American veterans.

