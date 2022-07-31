Registration open for Wreaths Across America Stem to Stone Races
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Registration is open for Wreaths Across America’s annual Stem to Stone Race which is scheduled for Saturday, August 6.
A live, in-person event will take place in Columbia Falls on the tip lands where balsam is grown and harvested each year to make the veterans’ wreaths that are then placed on the headstones of our nation’s heroes for Wreaths Across America Day.
A kids one-mile fun run gets underway at 7:30 a.m.
The 5K and 10K will follow at 8 a.m.
Participants can also join in on the fun from anywhere through their 5K and 10K virtual races.
These races serve to help further community awareness and understanding of WAA’s year-long mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that served and their families, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom.
Every race registration sponsors a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 17.
Volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay the wreaths at the headstones of American veterans.
