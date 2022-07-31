Mostly Sunny and Nice

WABI First Alert Weather
WABI First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Michael Fecca
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -TODAY: A high pressure system has nudged its way into the northeast, setting us up for another fantastic day. Mostly sunny skies today with highs reaching between 77-87. Winds are calm out of the west; overnight lows drop between 55-65. A southwesterly flow takes over on Monday, ushering in more heat and humidity ahead of our cold front on Tuesday. Monday, partly cloudy skies, with highs reaching between 81-89, lows only drop between 60-65. Tuesday, a cold front will move through during the day triggering some thunderstorm activity. Highs will reach between 80-87, lows drop between 55-65. Wednesday will be less humid, with highs reaching between 78-88, lows dropping between 60-65. Thursday, we have a more potent cold front moving through the region that provides us with another chance to see some thunderstorms. Highs will reach between 81-90 a head of the front, after the front passes, lows drop between 55-65. Friday, we dry out and cool off with highs reaching between 75-85, our overnight lows drop between 50-60. Once again, we have another beautiful weekend in the forecast for next week.

TODAY: mostly sunny skies, highs reaching between 77-87, lows drop between 55-65.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reaching between 81-89, lows drop between 60-65.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain/T-storms in the afternoon, highs reach between 80-87 and lows drop between 55-65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 78-88 and lows dropping to between 60-65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and/T-storms in the afternoon, highs reach between 81-90 and lows drop to between 55-65.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies highs reach between 75-85, and our overnight lows drop to between 50-60.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

WABI First Alert Weather
Less Humid Ahead of a Beautiful Weekend
Beautiful Weather This Weekend
WABI First Alert Weather
Last July Weekend Will Shine
First Alert Weather
Warm & Humid Today, Few Isolated Showers & T’storms Possible