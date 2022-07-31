Mostly Sunny and Nice

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -TODAY: A high pressure system has nudged its way into the northeast, setting us up for another fantastic day. Mostly sunny skies today with highs reaching between 77-87. Winds are calm out of the west; overnight lows drop between 55-65. A southwesterly flow takes over on Monday, ushering in more heat and humidity ahead of our cold front on Tuesday. Monday, partly cloudy skies, with highs reaching between 81-89, lows only drop between 60-65. Tuesday, a cold front will move through during the day triggering some thunderstorm activity. Highs will reach between 80-87, lows drop between 55-65. Wednesday will be less humid, with highs reaching between 78-88, lows dropping between 60-65. Thursday, we have a more potent cold front moving through the region that provides us with another chance to see some thunderstorms. Highs will reach between 81-90 a head of the front, after the front passes, lows drop between 55-65. Friday, we dry out and cool off with highs reaching between 75-85, our overnight lows drop between 50-60. Once again, we have another beautiful weekend in the forecast for next week.

