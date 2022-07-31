Kids receive backpacks full of school supplies

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wireless Zone hosted its 6th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway in Bangor Sunday.

Every kid in attendance went home with a free backpack filled with school supplies.

There was also a plant station and face-painting.

Volunteers say they wanted to make school shopping easier for families.

“As a kid, I used to love getting my backpack. so, I feel they probably feel the same way. It kicks them off for a successful school year. And probably the parents are hopefully feeling a little bit of relief knowing that’s one less thing they need to get,” said Becky McManus, marketing manager.

The back to school event took place in Newport, Ellsworth, Skowhegan, and Presque Isle on Saturday as well.

