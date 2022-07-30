‘Wizarding Day’ at Fort Knox

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - If you took a visit to Fort Knox in Prospect Saturday you might’ve noticed some people practicing their incantations, potion mixing and hunting magical monsters.

Saturday was “wizarding day” at the fort.

People of all ages dressed up as their favorite wizard or witch and explored the fort to find magical artifacts on a self-guided treasure hunt.

Friends of Fort Knox say they wanted to bring the magic of wizardry to life.

“This brings kids of all ages because Fort Knox is wonderful and you fall in love with this. But, you got to be a little bit more mature to know history and love history. What we’re trying to do is attract ages of all types, right. Then, they come and fall in love with Fort Knox and they remember when they came as a kid dressed up as a “Harry Potter” character,” said Dean Martin, Friends of Fort Knox executive director.

We were told there were a lot of wizards, but no Harry Potter in sight.

