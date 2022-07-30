Recovered addict competing in ironman this weekend in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Athlete in the Iron Man triathlon race this Sunday says the sport helped with his substance abuse recovery.

Kodichi Lawrence has more.

Todd Crandel is one of the hundreds of athletes registering for the 70.2-mile triathlon race in Augusta Sunday. It would be his 98th race.

“I’m not out there competing against people. I really don’t care about my finishing time. As long as I crossed the finish line, I’m a winner,” said Todd Crandell, Iron Man athlete.

A winner in not only the sport, but in recovery from substance use disorder. He attributes his success in recovery to the race, which he started in 1999.

“I saw the Iron Man Hawaii on television and even though I was in the deep despair of my drug additions at that time, the seed was planted that I wanted to do it one day.”

He is set to finish his one hundredth race in Hawaii where it all started for him later this year.

“It’s allowed me to not only survive my own addiction, but to heal from the impact of losing my mom early on and transferring that into a balanced holistic lifestyle.”

Now, he is helping people along the way by starting a now profit called Racing for Recovery.

“Racing for Recovery’s message is you can take trauma and it can become your biggest asset that allows you to live a life that you never thought was possible”

The program, which meets virtually every Thursday, is not just for people struggling with various forms of addiction, it can help families along the way.

“I went for support as you know, an extra person so for me, the group was big, but it’s also important for people who are you know, battling issues, but it was welcoming for somebody who doesn’t,” said Jessica Kahsen, former Iron Man racer.

Jessica Kahsen met Crandel 10 years ago in Ohio, who inspired her to join the race with her husband. This year, her husband is running solo.

“So, I’m just going out there to do the best that I can. It’s gonna be an interesting course. 3000 feet of elevation on the fire because I got rolling, lots of hills. So, it should be 80 degrees and sunny and we’re just gonna go out there and do the best that we can and that’s all we can ask,” said Casey Kahsen, Jessica’s husband.

“My message is with sobriety anything is possible,” said Crandell.

