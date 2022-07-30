Maine man accused of murdering toddler niece, as family pleads for justice

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of fatally shooting his toddler niece in Wells in May and injuring his brother and father was in court Friday for a bail hearing.

Andrew Huber-Young pleaded not guilty to all charges earlier in July. He has been held without bail.

He is charged with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder in the shooting death of 22-month-old Octavia Huber Young on May 21. He is also charged with two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of Mark Evans Young and Ethan Huber Young.

According to an affidavit, the shooting followed an argument between Andrew Huber-Young and his brother Ethan over a T-shirt.

The document states Huber-Young stole a gun from his father and fired through a glass door of the family’s home on Crediford Road, injuring Ethan and their father Mark and fatally wounding Octavia. Ethan was shot in the chest and Mark was shot in the face.

The mother and grandmother of Octavia want Andrew to remain in jail.

“I think he should stay in there and learn his lesson for what he did and for taking my daughter’s life for no reason,” Samantha Higgins, Octavia’s mother.

