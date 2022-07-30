Less Humid Ahead of a Beautiful Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -TODAY: High pressure builds into the region for the weekend, keeping us warm and mostly dry over the next couple of days. An upper-level disturbance swings in this afternoon allowing for the potential for some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly in northern Maine. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the north and partly cloudy skies Downeast. Highs will reach the mid 70s to mid 80s, temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s overnight. For Sunday expect more of the same. Mostly clear skies with highs reaching the mid 70s and upper 80s, overnight, temperatures reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday remains dry but heat and humidity increase, highs reach the mid to upper 80s. High pressure slides off the coast on Monday night switching the winds to a more southwesterly flow, bringing in more heat and humidity for Tuesday. On Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy and highs reach the mid to upper 80s, our dewpoint temperatures will also increase making it feel muggy once again. A cold front approaches the region Tuesday night allowing for the potential for some showers. Temperatures, overnight Tuesday, bottom out in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday, we seem to dry out with highs reaching the mid 70s to mid 80s, lows bottom out in upper 50s to low 60s. Another system approaches Thursday and Friday bringing the potential for some soaking rain across the region. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s for the end of our week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies Downeast, mostly cloudy skies in the north. Highs reach between 75-85. Lows drop to between 55-65.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs reaching between 75-85. Lows drop between 55-65.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reach between 82-89 humidity is on the rise, lows drop between 60-67 overnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers in the afternoon throught the evening hours. Highs reach between 83-89, lows drop between 60-65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach between 75-85, lows drop between 60-65.

THURSDAY: mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, highs reach between 83-89, lows drop between 62-70.

FIRDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers tapering off by the end of the day. Highs reach between 83-87, lows drop between 61-68.

