Gas prices are lower along Maine Turnpike

The rest stop in Gray along the Turnpike sells gas at 26 cents less than the Cumberland County average
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAY, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices along the Maine Turnpike have been lower than the statewide and county averages as prices have fallen across Maine.

The price of gas at the Turnpike rest stop in Gray stood at $4.39 for a gallon of regular on Friday, which is 26 cents less than the Cumberland County average of $4.65.

Drivers at the rest stop had sought out the lower price and were willing to go out of their way to save.

“We knew it was here from on our way here,” said Gianna Mugisha, who was driving from Portland to Lewiston. “So we figured let’s stop on the way back and get it before we get back into town because we knew this was the cheapest price around right now.”

The state has a contract with CN Brown to sell gas at turnpike rest stops. That contract says that the gas stations can only charge 9 cents more per gallon than the statewide average.

The current average is 4.59 per gallon, however, making the Gray stop 20 cents less than the average.

Drivers were confused as to why the price was lower, but they were not complaining.

