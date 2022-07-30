Four teenagers responsible for vandalizing high school with hate messages

Rockland Police
Rockland Police
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Four teenagers are facing charges after police say they vandalized Oceanside High School in Rockland with derogatory graffiti.

On July 13, RSU 13 reported extensive damage done to an outbuilding and the surrounding property at the high school.

Rockland police say the damage included broken windows and derogatory graffiti, including swastikas and racial slurs.

After an investigation, police charged two juveniles as well as 18-year-old Khyllie Cochran of Warren and 19-year-old Juston Hurley of Rockland.

Each were charged with Aggravated Criminal Mischief.

The adults will make their first court appearance in September and the juveniles in November.

According to the Village Soup, they were all issued summons and remain free.

The case is also being reviewed by the Maine Attorney General’s Office, who reviews all cases involving potential civil rights violations, including those involving hate speech.

Posted by Rockland Maine Police Department on Friday, July 29, 2022

