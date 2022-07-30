Artists display work at Artsworth Marketplace

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a Saturday in the summer, so that means local artisans had their artwork on display in Ellsworth.

Artsworth Marketplace provides space for artists to show their work.

This is a recurring event every Saturday through Sept. 17.

From ink-wash painting to print-art, the outdoor market has a bit of everything.

”It’s awesome coming to see all the local artists in the area, and see all the different mediums that people use, and what everyone’s creating. Especially here at Artsworth, with the glass blowing studio and everything, it’s really cool,” said Amber Carter, AWildPrintShop.

For upcoming events, visit the Artsworth Facebook page.

