Zebra foal born in Maine

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is known for moose, lobsters, loons... and zebras?

York’s Wild Kingdom announced on Friday that a new zebra foal was born at the zoo on July 24.

The foal was named Sunday and York’s said both mother and foal were “doing great.”

York’s Wild Kingdom is a zoo and amusement park in York Beach that is open seasonally.

