Zebra foal born in Maine
York’s Wild Kingdom announced the new arrival on Friday
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is known for moose, lobsters, loons... and zebras?
York’s Wild Kingdom announced on Friday that a new zebra foal was born at the zoo on July 24.
The foal was named Sunday and York’s said both mother and foal were “doing great.”
York’s Wild Kingdom is a zoo and amusement park in York Beach that is open seasonally.
