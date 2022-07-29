Zebra foal born in Maine

York’s Wild Kingdom announced the new arrival on Friday
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT
YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is known for moose, lobsters, loons... and zebras?

York’s Wild Kingdom announced on Friday that a new zebra foal was born at the zoo on July 24.

The foal was named Sunday and York’s said both mother and foal were “doing great.”

York’s Wild Kingdom is a zoo and amusement park in York Beach that is open seasonally.

