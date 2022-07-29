Warm & Humid Today, Few Isolated Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm and humid day today with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s and dew points will be in the 60s to near 70°. A cold front is forecast to cross the state, giving us a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. If you have outdoor plans, overall the bulk of the day will be just fine but keep in mind that you may need to dodge a few showers and/or thunderstorms this afternoon. Drier, more comfortable air will move in behind the cold front tonight so humidity levels will be dropping as the night progresses. A weak area of low pressure is forecast to move from the Mid-Atlantic toward the Gulf of Maine tonight. This will give us a chance for a few scattered showers after midnight especially for areas closer to the coast. Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine Saturday morning. At the same time, an upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the state. Between these two systems, we’ll see a chance for a few scattered showers during the morning into the early afternoon hours Saturday. Skies will clear out as we head through the afternoon with the area low pressure and upper level disturbance moving off to our east. Temperatures on Saturday will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s. Sunday looks good as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the low to mid-80s for most spots. Humidity returns early next week as high pressure slides to our east. Plan on a very warm, if not hot, day Monday and a humid day as well. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 80s to near 90° and will feel hotter with the humidity factored in.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs between 78°-88°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers possible after midnight. Lows between 56°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: A few scattered showers possible during the morning then partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Less humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Wind will become west/northwest 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and more humid. Highs in the 80s to near 90°.

