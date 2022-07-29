Volunteers needed for massive cycling event coming to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of cyclists will roll their way into Bangor next weekend for the inaugural ride that organizers hope kick starts an annual tradition.

The Gran Fondo Hincapie Series will host the event that aims to get people celebrating the sport of cycling all while seeing some great views.

It’s next Saturday.

Riders can choose from three courses - 83 miles, 53 miles, or 16.

They all start and finish in Bangor with the longest one making its way to Bucksport and Castine.

So far, 600 riders are signed up.

“With Hincapie being one of the premier names in cycling, I don’t think people understand the scope of this event and what it means for our community and for it be here with, you know, potential long term,” explained organizer Chris Rudolph. “It’s one of those events that could be a real game changer in the summer.”

“To go along with that, we need some volunteers to step up and help us out with this event,” added volunteer Kerrie Tripp. “It’s really important. We have several different opportunities for volunteerism, some of them are here on the waterfront, some of them are along the route, and there’s just a lot of fun to be had no matter where you volunteer.”

The hope is to build the event up to around 2,500 riders.

Next Saturday afternoon at the end of the rides, there will be a festival vibe filled with fun on the Bangor waterfront.

