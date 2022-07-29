U.S. Senate recognizes “National Blueberry Month”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - July is an important time for one of Maine’s favorite fruits and key exports.

Now, it’s being recognized all across the nation.

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution co-sponsored by Senators Susan Collins and Angus King designating July as “National Blueberry Month.”

The resolution notes the importance of the crop to the nation’s economy.

Maine’s senators issued a joint statement highlighting the local impact of Maine’s wild blueberries and the role of the state’s Native Americans in first cultivating the crop.

The celebrations continue locally next weekend as Governor Mills declared August 6th and 7th “Wild Blueberry Weekend” across the state.

