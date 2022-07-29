Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with Aggravated Trafficking and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of Gardiner are both charged with Aggravated Trafficking, Possession of a Firearm by Prohibited Person, among other charges.
Authorities says they executed a search warrant yesterday at a house on the Blair Road.
We’re told they seized firearms, money, drugs, and stolen property.
Both Chapman and Dawson are being held on 50-thousand dollars bail, and Lord’s bail was set at 10-thousand dollars.
