Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta

Authorities says they executed a search warrant yesterday at a house on the Blair Road.
Authorities says they executed a search warrant yesterday at a house on the Blair Road.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with Aggravated Trafficking and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of Gardiner are both charged with Aggravated Trafficking, Possession of a Firearm by Prohibited Person, among other charges.

Authorities says they executed a search warrant yesterday at a house on the Blair Road.

We’re told they seized firearms, money, drugs, and stolen property.

Both Chapman and Dawson are being held on 50-thousand dollars bail, and Lord’s bail was set at 10-thousand dollars.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Acadia National Park
Great Meadow Wetland to undergo $500,000 restoration project
Skowhegan Run of River project moving forward
Skowhegan River Park receives large federal gift
Heating oil prices in Maine continue to rise
Governor Mills seeks federal help to combat rising heating oil prices
Wild Blueberries
U.S. Senate recognizes “National Blueberry Month”